Teenager reported missing from Little Flower

A frequent runaway from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River was reported missing Tuesday.

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate Autumn Tucker, 14, who left the facility Monday night shortly before 11 p.m. Police provided a description of Autumn, saying she is American Indian with a dark complexion, brown eyes, black hair, about 5 foot 3 and 235 pounds.

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.