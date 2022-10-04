Marie Mugno of Riverhead died Oct. 1, 2022, at Affinity Skilled Living in Oakdale. She was 83.

She was born Jan. 21, 1939, in Brooklyn, to Stephen DiMartino and Pauline DeStefano.

Ms. Mugno worked as an educator at St. Hugh of Lincoln in Huntington Station.

Predeceased by her husband, Harry V. Mugno, she is survived by her children, Harry Mugno, Michael Mugno, Jennifer Caberry (Rick), Richard Mugno (John) and Robert Mugno (Victoria); her grandchildren, Madison, Taylor, Kaeleigh, Robert, Jacob, Leah and Daniel; and her siblings, Randolph DiMartino and Josephine Milia.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Burial will follow at Mount St. Mary Cemetery in Flushing.

This is a paid notice.