Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 6, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 23-29, 2022.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Habighorst, P, by Administrator to Guazhambo Ortiz, Gabriel, 206 Baywood Dr (600-40-6-21), (R), $630,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Atsidis Family Trust to Lliguin, Claudio, 9 Sunwood Dr (600-76-2-8.6), (R), $620,000

• 14 RR LLC to Hangman Storage LLC, 14 -16 Railroad Ave (600-137-1-12), (C), $850,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Fliss, C & A, to McGrath, Michael, 16495 CR 48 (1000-101-1-17), (R), $610,000

• Castello Di Borghese to Cutchogue Vineyard LLC, 4100 Alvahs Ln (1000-101-2-21.3), (V), $1,773,917

• Castello Di Borghese to Cutchogue Vineyard LLC, 4998 Alvahs Ln (1000-102-1-3.3), (V), $277,083

• Castello Di Borghese to Cutchogue Vineyard LLC, 4782 Alvahs Ln (1000-102-1-3.4), (V), $949,000

• Castello Di Borghese to Cutchogue Vineyard LLC, 4050 Alvahs Ln (1000-102-4-10), (V), $690,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Conte, Thomas, Harvest Pointe, Home 33 (1000-102.1-2-7), (R), $765,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Restaino, K, to North Fork Rentals LLC, 3670 Rocky Point Rd (1000-21-4-5), (R), $610,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Fawcett, W & C, to Helen Homes Corp, 71 Brown St & 195 Ludlam Ave (900-140-2-48), (R), $450,000

• Fawcett, W & C, to Helen Homes Corp, 75 Ludlam Ave (900-141-2-27), (R), $220,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• East of Eden LLC to PMI at 1600 Sound Dr LLC, 1600 Sound Dr (1000-33-3-19.2), (V), $1,825,000

• George L Penny Inc to 67480 Main Road LLC, 67480 Route 25 (1000-53-2-27.2), (C), $1,800,000

• Mei, D, & Doherty Trusts to 301 6th Ave Greenport LLC, 301 Sixth Ave & 100 Oak St (1001-4-4-3), (R), $905,000

• Thornton, A, by Executor to K & L 78 LLC, 403 Fourth St (1001-6-6-9), (R), $1,200,000

• Sillman, A, to Kapell, Joshua, 228 Sixth St (1001-7-2-1), (R), $1,050,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Zenith Property Group to Oasis at Mattituck Corp, 3100 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-80), (V), $275,000

• Citi Mortgage Inc to Paladino, Robert, 11219 Sound Ave (1000-141-3-2), (R), $500,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Gloria, V &R, by Heirs to Crowley, Ian, 23600 Route 25 (1000-18-5-15.1), (R), $699,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Andreacchi, J & L, to Guage, William, 116 Linda Ln E (600-15-3-11), (R), $675,000

• 1201 Willow Pond LLC to French, Kimberly, 1201 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-3-73), (R), $360,000

• Vanglad, C, to Stroup, Margaret, 104 Old Farm Rd (600-84-1-2.40), (R), $490,000

• Duck Pond Homes LLC to Ambrocio, Cristobal, 135 Maple Wood Ln (600-112-4-9), (R), $652,500

• Scott, C, to Dubhlaine, Michael, 1217 W Main St (600-119-2-23), (V), $70,000

• Alfaro, R, to Carrera Garcia, Berger, 1141-1146 W Main St (600-125-2-28), (C), $650,000

• Alvarenga, N, to Heriberto, Jaime, 298 Elton St (600-126-3-23), (R), $520,000

• America Dream Homes & Pr to Granville House Victorians, 432 East Ave (600-126-4-48), (V), $115,000

• Patterson & LI Pine Barrens to Sarv 11 Properties LLC, 410 East Ave (600-128-4-20), (R), $300,000

• Tuccio, E, & Muma, D, to Sarv II Properties LLC, 406 East Ave (600-128-4-21), (R), $200,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Siegelbaum Trust to Isar River Trust, 149 Ram Island Dr (700-10-1-14), (R), $9,700,000

• Clark, Olive & Haberl to Amico, Thomas, 10B Club Dr (700-12-1-29.3), (R), $2,800,000

• Pandion Acquisitions to Xiaxia-Sagg LLC, Pandion Landing lot 2 (700-16-1-5.3), (V), $3,775,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Malley, I & J, by Guardian to Soundhaus Holdings LLC, 2635 Soundview Ave (1000-94-1-12.1), (R), $2,070,000

• Malt, P, to Iovino, Robert, 13 West Neck Point Rd (900-92-3-53.5), (V), $790,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Peters, B & H Trusts to Martin, Liam, 1640 Calves Neck Rd (1000-70-4-39.1), (R), $1,200,000

• Hepworth, D, to Stuart, Susan, 900 Beachwood Ln (1000-70-10-58), (R), $650,000

• Ruttura, P & D, to Purani, Chitrang, 835 Waterview Dr (1000-78-7-12), (R), $2,625,000

• Connolly, J & H, to Klein, Logan, 205 Summit Dr (1000-79-6-16), (R), $735,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Flaim, T & D, to Rodriguez-Jimenez, Jose, 83 Broad View Circle (600-30-3-36.1), (R), $575,000

• Hartenstein, M, to Brown, Bryant, 172 Hulse Ave (600-33-3-45), (R), $400,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)