Riverhead resident Lorraine L. Welch died Oct. 2, 2022, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan. She was 60.

Born March 16, 1962, at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C., she was the daughter of James F. and Clara T (O’Maggio) Welch .

Lorraine was a 1981 graduate of Riverhead High School. She worked as a home health aide with Dominican Sisters.

She enjoyed painting and drawing, reading and she loved the beach. She also wrote children’s stories.

Predeceased by her parents and her sister Kathy, she is survived by her son, Joshua, and daughter, Corinne Markland; her siblings Francis, James, Michael, Teresa and Thomas Welch; and one grandson, Joshua.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

