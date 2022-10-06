Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki dies at 69

Steven Skrynecki, pictured in 2017 as he began the role of police chief. (file photo)

Steven Skrynecki, who has served as chief of the Southampton Town Police Department since 2017 and was previously a veteran of the Nassau County Police Department, died Thursday. He was 69.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said the chief had been undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancer.

“The last time we talked was over the weekend and he said that the chemo was very tough on him,” Mr. Schneiderman said. “I had been hoping and praying for some miracle but unfortunately he passed earlier today.”

Chief Skrynecki was hired by the Southampton Town Board in October 2016 to replace retiring Chief Robert Pearce. He then started on a consulting basis before formally becoming chief in April 2017. He was a 42-year veteran of the Nassau County Police Department and was the department’s chief prior to joining Southampton.

Ms. Schneiderman credited Chief Skrynecki for modernizing the department.

“There was no aspect of policing that he didn’t make better when he was here,” he said.

He said he spoke to the chief nearly every day.

“He was one of the finest individuals I have known,” he said.

Capt. James Kiernan was the department’s second in command under Chief Skrynecki.