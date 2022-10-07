Daily Update: Southampton Town Police Chief dies, Celebrating National Coming Out Day at Riverhead Library
The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Celebrating National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11
Cops: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Flanders Road
Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki dies at 69
Guest Spot: We can’t afford to lose our democracy
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
ZBA fees to increase for first time in more than a decade in Southold Town
Bench donated in honor of late teacher to be installed near Greenport High School tennis courts
NORTHFORKER
Farm Stand to Plate: Autumn harvest salad with roasted local delicata squash
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 8
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast through the weekend with temperatures in the low 60s.