Daily Update: Southampton Town Police Chief dies, Celebrating National Coming Out Day at Riverhead Library

Cindy Clifford (bottom left) chair of the Riverhead Anti-Bias Task force with participants of the organizations National Coming Out Day event Tuesday evening in partnership with The LGBT Network at The Riverhead Free Library. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Celebrating National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11

Cops: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Flanders Road

Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki dies at 69

Guest Spot: We can’t afford to lose our democracy

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

ZBA fees to increase for first time in more than a decade in Southold Town

Bench donated in honor of late teacher to be installed near Greenport High School tennis courts

NORTHFORKER

Farm Stand to Plate: Autumn harvest salad with roasted local delicata squash

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 8

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast through the weekend with temperatures in the low 60s.