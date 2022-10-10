Daily Update: Town hires consultants to finish comprehensive plan, Scenes from the Riverhead Country Fair
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Country Fair returns to downtown for annual celebration of agriculture history: Photos
Riverhead Town to hire BFJ Planning to complete comprehensive plan update
Overtime pay for farm laborers to be phased in over next decade
Editorial: We may be moving, but we’re staying put
Butterfly Effect Project to host Harvest Festival and Cook-Off Oct. 15 in Riverhead
Police Blotters: Riverside man charged with DWI after fleeing the scene of a crash in North Sea
Boys Soccer: SWR’s 4-0 win against Jericho provides great playoff prep
Girls Tennis: Riverhead seventh-grader faces challenges of first singles
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Pauline Smith honored with the Helen Wright Prince Community Award
Town Hall Notes: Town board authorizes agreement with company for police training services
Office, storage buildings proposed for vacant parcel in Mattituck
Blotter: Man charged with DWI after single-car crash in Mattituck
DEC limits shellfish harvest in Southold after rain
NORTHFORKER
The Map: U-pick pumpkin farms that offer a bit more
Vineyard expert Stephen Scarnato launches New Roots wine club
One Minute on the North Fork: Pumpkin picking at Stakey’s
Gluten-Free Groove bakery is a mother-daughter labor of love
What’s for sale on the North Fork with beach access
Preserve the harvest to keep it tasting like fall (or summer!) all year long
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 51.