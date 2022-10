Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old boy who left the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch and has not returned.

Jan Luis Caraballo-Gonzalez left the facility at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. He is 6 feet, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information can contact police at 631-727-4500.