Anna L. Montes de Oca

Avid reader and epistolarian, inspired storyteller and retired New York City high school teacher and counselor, Anna L. Montes de Oca’s love for her family did not come to an end with her death. Anna passed away on Oct. 7, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones who will continue to honor her life by sharing those stories.

Anna was born in New York City to German immigrant parents, making her a first-generation American in her family. She graduated from Bayside High School in Queens and completed her bachelor’s degree from Hunter College. She also completed a master’s degree in education from New York University and a second master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Lehman College, while raising three children and teaching. She shared her passion for learning with her three children and with generations of high school students in New York City’s public schools.

Every morning, Anna religiously read The New York Times and sipped coffee — even during her brief illness. She also took great pleasure in discussing current events on national and world affairs and watching the wetland wildlife from the sitting room in her home in Greenport, N.Y. She was a lifetime member of Custer Institute and Observatory, where she served as a board member for many years and donated generously.

Anna was predeceased by her parents, Anna (Ruhland) Koester and Alexander Koester; her brother, Frank Koester; and cousin Rosemary Ring; and is survived by her children, Roland F. Montes de Oca, Michele C. Verticchio and Anne D. (Verticchio) Spooner; daughters-in-law Cora Gibney-Montes and Kerry Spooner; and son-in-law Jonathan Prihoda. She was the cherished grandmother of Jaden Blake Montes, Taigh James Montes and Emerson Alexander Spooner and beloved cousin of Ray Gerke and Robert Gerke.

The family would like to express our deepest gratitude for the wonderful care and help given by East End Hospice. If desired, friends can make memorial contributions in Anna Montes de Oca’s name to East End Hospice (eeh.org) or Tri-State Chapter-National Scleroderma Foundation (scleroderma.org/tri-state-chapter).

Reposing will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a funeral service at 8 p.m. Interment will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Calverton National Cemetery.

