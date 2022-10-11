Daily Update: Cyber attack posed risk to real estate industry, Firearms training facility faces opposition at hearing

The site at 680 Elton Street in Riverhead for a proposed firearms training facility. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Proposed firearms training facility faces additional opposition

Driver arrested under Leandra’s Law after fleeing crash scene

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cyber attack against county posed risk to real estate industry

Digging for oil? No, that’s a Verizon rig between Shelter Island, Greenport

Boys Soccer: Compressed schedule keeps Southold busy

NORTHFORKER

Spooky Thrills: North Fork Halloween events from coffin races to costume parties

North Fork Dream Home: A turnkey place to get away on the Inlet with a deepwater dock

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 50.