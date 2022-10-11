Daily Update: Cyber attack posed risk to real estate industry, Firearms training facility faces opposition at hearing
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Proposed firearms training facility faces additional opposition
Driver arrested under Leandra’s Law after fleeing crash scene
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cyber attack against county posed risk to real estate industry
Digging for oil? No, that’s a Verizon rig between Shelter Island, Greenport
Boys Soccer: Compressed schedule keeps Southold busy
NORTHFORKER
Spooky Thrills: North Fork Halloween events from coffin races to costume parties
North Fork Dream Home: A turnkey place to get away on the Inlet with a deepwater dock
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 50.