Robert J. Steiner, 76, of Little River, S.C., formerly of Riverhead, N.Y., and longtime resident of Baywood, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margaret “Peggy” (Trunk) Steiner. His parents, Jack O. and Kate Steiner, and his aunt, Margaret, preceded him in death.

Services and burial will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of Lee Funeral Home and Crematory, Little River, S.C.

