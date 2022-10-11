Lifelong Laurel resident Ann T. Krom died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. She was 77 years old.

Ann was born Jan. 17, 1945, in Greenport to Emily A. (Falkowski) and Barney J. Sidor. She married Marvin L. Krom on Jan. 12, 1965, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Together they had two children.

She was a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church and a member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Society.

Predeceased by her parents and husband, Ann is survived by her children, Laurie Krom of Laurel and Richard J. Krom of Wellington, Colo., and grandchildren, Blake Hinman, Colton Krom, Madison Hansen and Hailey Krom.

The family received visitors Oct. 7 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 8 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

