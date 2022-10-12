Daily Update: Loose leaf pickup will continue, Southampton Town acquires blighted properties in Flanders
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board approves resolution to allow Highway Department to pick up loose leaves
Southampton Town to acquire two Flanders properties for $3.5 million
Police searching for suspects in armed robbery near East Main Street
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
After nearly 40 years in the business, Robert Molchan retires; Cutchogue Hardware store listed for sale
Peconic Land Trust sends out request for proposals for Deep Hole Creek property
NORTHFORKER
Our North Fork-inspired take on the trending butter board
Creating a corn maze is a passion project for these North Fork farmers
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.