Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on theft at Route 58 store

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly stole merchandise from the Riverhead Lowes in June.

The theft occurred June 6 at the store located at 1462 Old Country Road. Police said the merchandise was valued at about $500.

Police released a surveillance image of the alleged suspect, including a close-up shot of a tattoo on the man’s left arm.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can can submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-220-TIPS, or by searching for the mobile app P3 Tips. That site can be accessed here as well.