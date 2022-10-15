Blotters: Man charged with menacing after alleged crowbar attack during home break-in

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

• Police arrested a man for breaking into a Flanders home and attacking someone with a crowbar on Monday.

A caller reported catching Riverhead resident Samuel Grajales, 51, in his friend’s home. Mr. Grajales, with crowbar in hand, then ran towards him, starting a physical altercation. The homeowner said he’d never seen Mr. Grajales before, and he did not have permission to be on his property.

Mr. Grajales was transported to police headquarters, where he was held for morning arraignment. He has been charged with second degree menacing; third degree criminal possession of a weapon; and criminal trespass.

• A Hampton Bays man was arrested last Tuesday for driving without a license after he was pulled over for overtaking multiple vehicles on the shoulder of a Flanders highway.

John Varelaperdomo, 28, was driving with a permit that had been suspended for an insurance lapse in June. He was released in the field with an arraignment at a later date. His vehicle was impounded.

Mr. Varelaperdomo has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without insurance; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree; passing vehicles on the right; and a violation for being improperly licensed.

• A Flanders man was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, after he was pulled over in his hometown on Sunday.

Manuel Hernandez-Xajap, 45, was pulled over after a police officer saw him commit several traffic violations. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests. A minor was unbuckled in the back seat. Mr. Hernandez-Xajap was taken to police headquarters, where he was held for morning arraignment.

He has been charged with driving without a license; making an unsafe turn; drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway; endangering the welfare of a child; driving with a passenger between seven and 15 who is not wearing a safety belt; a DWI; moving from lane unsafely; and driving while using a cell phone.

• A Hampton Bays man was arrested for a DWI after rear-ending another driver at a red light in Riverside on Saturday.

Julio Lunaluna, 29, was unsteady on his feet and held onto the guard rail for balance. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. He did not have a driver’s license.

Mr. Lunaluna was transported to police headquarters for processing and charged with a DWI, driving without a license and following too close.

• A Riverside woman was arrested for a DWI on Sunday, after crashing into trees in her hometown. Dajuon Strange, 33, admitted she was intoxicated to police and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. She was transported to police headquarters for processing and charged with moving from lane unsafely and a DWI.

• Riverhead police arrested a Mineola woman for DWI in violation of Leandra’s Law Monday night.

Around 6:37 p.m., police received a report involving a tan Chevrolet driving in an erratic manner on Edwards Avenue in Calverton. Police found the operator of the Chevrolet, Lori Saraf, 42, to be intoxicated. She had her 6 and 9-year-old sons inside the vehicle.

Ms. Saraf was charged with DWI in violation of Leandra’s Law and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

• Two guns — a pistol and a Glock — were reported stolen from a vehicle last Thursday on Pond View Road, according to police. The incident is being investigated by the police detective division.

• James Ayers, 47, address unavailable, was charged with harassment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon Monday morning at 1 Heroes Way. Additional information was not available.

• Steven Solaro, age and address unavailable, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property last Thursday avenue on Riverside Drive in Riverhead. Additional information was non available.

• John Gayes, 64, address unavailable, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a car Thursday afternoon at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Route 58. He was released on a desk appearance ticket, according to police.

• Someone tried to use counterfeit bills at Walgreen’s on Wading River-Manor Road in Wading River last Wednesday night, but left without the bills, according to police.

• Someone threw stones at a house on Ellen Street Friday night and broke two windows there, according to police, who the complainant just wanted the incident documented.

• A Riverhead man told police last Tuesday that someone has stolen a pair of iPods on East Avenue, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.