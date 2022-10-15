Cops: Mastic man dies after kayak overturns; 8-year-old boy rescued

A Mastic man died after his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake Saturday afternoon, according to Southampton Town police.

A bystander spotted the man and an 8-year-old boy when the kayak overturned. The bystander was in a nearby boat and was able to pull the boy out of the water but could not reach the man, who was identified as Adalfo Castro, 35, police said.

Police were notified at 4:45 pm. when the bystander called 911. Southampton Town patrol and marine units responded along with volunteers from the Riverhead Fire Department and Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance.

Riverhead firefighters were able to pull Mr. Castro from the water and first responders began to perform CPR. He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A media release did not indicate if the man or boy had been wearing any personal flotation device.