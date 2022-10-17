Running for Thomas: Annual Patriot Run in Wading River draws huge turnout

Runners at the beginning of the Patriot Run 5K at Wildwood State Park Sunday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Hundreds of runners turned out at Wildwood State Park in Wading River for the 2022 Patriot Run in memory of Thomas Cutinella.

Proceeds from the event go to the Thomas Cutinella Memorial Foundation. The annual event is also sponsored by the Wildcat Athletic Club.

Shoreham’s Carter Rubin performed the national anthem before the runners began the 2.54-mile course on a beautiful fall morning.

Kelli Cutinella and Colette, whose mother Karen received Thomas Cutinella’s heart.













Photos by Bill Landon