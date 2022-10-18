Riverhead BIDMA awarded $16.7K as part of Suffolk County Downtown Revitalization grants

A view of the future Town Square space pictured earlier this year.

Three North Fork projects were awarded Suffolk County Downtown Revitalization grants, according to County Executive Steve Bellone, who said that a total of $500,000 will be divided among 15 organizations.

The county had received 24 applications for the funding.

“As we move ahead with our economic development agenda, we will continue to make quality investments to create the robust, vibrant downtowns that make Suffolk County the perfect place to live, work and play,” Mr. Bellone said in a press release.

The three North Fork recipients are:

• Riverhead Business Improvement District Management Association received $16,737 for the installation of light sculptures along the well of the alleyway connecting East Main Street and the Town-owned parking lot (on Peconic Riverfront).

The town is currently developing a Town Square across from the Suffolk Theater.

• Southold Historical Museum was awarded $37,500 for replacement of sidewalk and retaining wall along State Route 25, in front of the Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane Complex.

The retaining wall is located in front of the Thomas Moore house, which is across from the Southold Fire Department.

“The wall is leaning toward Route 25 and it needs to be replaced as does the sidewalk in front of it,” said Deanna Witte-Walker, the executive director of the museum.

The Thomas Moore House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

• Friends of Mitchell Park received $29,899 to update the public restroom facility at Mitchell Park in the Village of Greenport.

Since 1997, Suffolk County has awarded over $12 million in funds for Downtown Revitalization initiatives. Among the various projects that are eligible for grants are curb and sidewalk construction, pedestrian walkways, street lighting, public restrooms, disabled accessibility, and renovations to existing structures, and recreational facilities.