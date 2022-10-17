Miriam Gilroy, 73, of Riverhead died Oct. 15, 2022.

She was the beloved wife to Daniel; loving mother to Joseph (Laurie), Daniel (Maria), Brian and Timothy (Mary); devoted grandmother to Chris, Bryan, Anna, Emily, Allie, Danny, Kayleigh, Rori and Jonathan; and a loving companion to her puppy, “Shaggy.”

Miriam was caring and nurturing in her profession of health care giver working with St. Charles hospice care.

She enjoyed her family and grandchildren immensely. Her home would always be the brightest on the block, with decorations and lights celebrating whatever holiday was occurring. Miriam will be missed and remembered for her joy and caring.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Inurnment will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Calverton National Cemetery.

