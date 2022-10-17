Wendy W. Smith

Wendy W. Smith, 50, of Greensboro, N.C., a loving mother and friend, unexpectedly passed away in her sleep at her home in Southold on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Wendy was born on Jan. 15, 1972, in Greensboro, N.C., to Richard and Glenda Wilson. Graduating from Page High School in 1990, she was accepted at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on full scholarship for swimming.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems, she began her career at Unisys as a quality assurance specialist. With her love of computers, quick wit and great laugh, she quickly moved up the ranks in several positions until landing at Net Smart Technologies, where she ended her career as head of quality assurance for the entire company.

Wendy will be remembered most for the love of her son, her beautiful smile, her love of cooking, as well as her passion for competitive swimming. Wendy competed at all levels of swimming, beginning at a very young age. An incredible swimmer, she competed mostly in the butterfly and the mile swim, excelling at both. She continues to this day to hold several records in the city of Greensboro as well as many at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

Wendy was predeceased by her mother, Glenda, and father, Richard. She is survived by her son, Mickey Smith; and family including Josh Smith, Susan Rizzo, Kathryn Piecuch, Adam Smith, Robin Puckett and Melissa Pendry; in-laws John and Maureen Smith; as well as her niece Madison and nephews Rory, Liam and Nolan.

A celebration of life and memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

