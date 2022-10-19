John Patrick Walsh, after a long illness, passed away on Oct. 15, 2022, at home with his family in Riverhead, N.Y. He was 86 years old.

John is survived by his son, John Walsh of Farmingdale, N.Y.; daughter, Patricia Miller, son-in-law, Joel Miller and grandsons, Jesse and Shane Miller, all of Riverhead, N.Y.; two sisters; one brother; two half-sisters; and adoring cousins and friends.

John was born in Roslyn, N.Y., on Oct. 16, 1935. He entered the foster care system at age 10 with his three younger siblings, which was arranged through St. Mary’s R.C. Church in Roslyn Harbor, N.Y. John said it was the best thing that ever could have happened to them. John married at age 21 and was a widower at age 28, with two young children to raise.

John worked in construction and as the head chef at various catering venues. In his retirement, John enjoyed playing Santa Claus for many years at local stores. John loved to fish, cook, paint local scenery, listen to music, watch his favorite movies and shows, and he was an avid reader and a great conversationalist WHO loved owls, his family and all his pets.

As per John’s wishes, a private viewing and cremation were held. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at St. Mary’s R.C. Church in Roslyn Harbor.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that those who are able instead donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

John will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.

