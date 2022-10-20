Daily Update: Candidates for State Senate debate, Questions answered on water advisory
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Palumbo, Johnson debate key issues in New York Senate debate
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Health official answers community questions after water advisory issued for private well owners in Orient
Girls Volleyball: Massa’s final season comes with league title
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Food happenings on the North Fork
Recipe: Ruggero’s Chef Carlos Cortes shares his grandma’s Italian wedding soup
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.