Alease Grigg of Riverhead, formerly of Mattituck, died Oct. 19, 2022. She was 89.

Viewing services will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where homegoing services will follow at 11 a.m.

Interment will take place at New Bethany Cemetery.