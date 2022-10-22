Police Blotters: Lindenhurst man charged with DWI in Riverside

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Southampton police arrested a Lindenhurst man for driving while intoxicated on Sunday in Riverside.

Jeffrey Jermon, 39, was initially stopped for a traffic infraction, according to a police report, and was driving with a revoked license. He was transported to police headquarters for processing and his vehicle was impounded.

Mr. Jermon has been charged with drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, driving too slow, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, and a DWI.

• A Flanders resident was pulled over in Sagaponack on Friday for driving with a plastic cover over her license plate.

Raquel Buenos Orellana, 44, did not have a New York license and was not able to provide proof of insurance. Her vehicle was impounded and she was given a later court date.

Ms. Orellana has been charged with a license plate violation, driving a motor vehicle without insurance, a violation for driving without a license, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree.

• A Wading River man was arrested for driving without a license after he was involved in a car accident in Flanders on Sunday.

Rocco Panaro, 37, had his driving privileges suspended for failing to answer a court summons in 2019. He was released on a uniform traffic ticket for a later date. Nobody was injured in the accident.

Mr. Panaro has been charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, and a violation for driving without a license.

• A Flanders woman was stopped by police in Sagaponack on Friday for driving with objects hanging from the rearview mirror that obstructed her view.

Gabriela Ferreiramolina, 25, was also driving a car with suspended registration. She was released on uniform traffic tickets and charged with a violation for suspended registration, and for driving with an obstructed view.

• A Riverside caller told police her son was being harassed by an unknown WhatsApp user on Friday. The subject stopped sending messages shortly after the caller and her son said they were going to call the police. Police advised her son to change his WhatsApp number.

• A Riverside caller reported a stolen dirt bike to police on Friday. He said someone had stolen the bike from his yard the night before. Police completed a larceny affidavit and a detective was notified.

• Cheryl Burgess, 57, of Riverhead, was charged with third-degree burglary last Thursday on Griffing Avenue in Riverhead. Additional information about the burglary was not available.

• Troy Lucas, 38, address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance last Wednesday night in Wading River, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.