Henry Leo Pazera, 77, of Riverhead died Oct. 19, 2022.

He was the beloved husband to Sonia Marina and the late Frances; loving father to Peter (Kerri) Pazera and Paul (Susan) Pazera; devoted grandfather to Brianna, Nicholas, Owen, Jack, Samuel, Alexandra, Max and Mia; and cherished brother to Stanley and Janice Kraszyna.

Henry was a skilled carpenter and created East End Country Kitchens, where he created fine cabinetry. Henry was a United States Army veteran, serving from 1965 to 1967 during the Vietnam conflict.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, with interment at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary R.C. Cemetery in Southampton.

