Riverhead resident Cassandra Paula Randall died Oct. 22, 2022, at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. She was 78.

Born Feb. 9, 1944, in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was the daughter of Robert and Emma Jane (Howard) McCullogh. She was a graduate of Boynton Beach High School.

Ms. Randall worked as a clerk in the Suffolk County Department of Taxation and Finance. She belonged to Daughters of the American Revolution and was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Aquebogue.

She loved history, traveling and taking care of her two grandsons.

Predeceased by her parents and sisters Nancy Susan McCullogh and Betsy Jane Kohlmiller, she is survived by her daughter, Laura Niewadomski (James) of Riverhead; her sister Elizabeth Christenson of California; grandsons Mason and Benjamin; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, followed by interment at Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

