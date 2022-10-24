Riverhead resident Robert D. Kujawski died Oct. 21, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 74.

Born July 29, 1948, in New Haven, Conn., he was the son of Adolph and Frances Kujawski. He was a 1965 graduate of Riverhead High School and served with the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1971.

Mr. Kujawski worked as a computer engineer.

Family said his interests included painting, North Fork history, cooking, fishing and music. He enjoyed making jewelry and custom art pieces. He especially enjoyed the Riverhead Polish Hall steak nights.

Predeceased by his daughter Barbara, he is survived by his children, Anna, of Huntington and Justin, of Bellmore; and one grandchild.

Inurnment will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Calverton National Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.