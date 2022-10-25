Reward offered for information on theft at Riverhead Target

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information on a theft at the Riverhead Target in September.

Riverhead Town police are trying to identify two women who stole merchandise valued at about $945. The thefts occurred Sept. 2 at the store located at 1150 Old Country Road. The women allegedly stole an assortment of household items.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can can submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-220-TIPS, or by searching for the mobile app P3 Tips. That site can be accessed here as well.