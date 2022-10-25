Mary R. Park

Mary R. Park was born Mary Rolle in Riverhead in 1933, the daughter of Antone and Mary Rolle of Jamesport. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1950. She married Richard X. Park in 1954.

Mary worked at the Modern Snack Bar in Aquebogue for over 20 years and then as a school bus driver for Riverhead Central School District. She enjoyed volunteering to read to children at the library, delivering Meals on Wheels to seniors, and worrying about her family. Mary and Richard moved to South Carolina to enjoy their retirement.

On her final day, she was with her children, shared a smile with her grandchildren and enjoyed a bowl of strawberry ice cream at the end of the day. She passed peacefully in her sleep at her home on Aug. 18, 2022, after a well-lived life.

Mary was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Richard X. Park. She is survived by her children, Mary Clare Park, Ann Park, Patricia Park-Wagner and Richard A. Park; and her grandchildren, Miranda Wagner, Liam Wagner, Owen Wagner, Samantha Park and Evan Park.

Mom, you are loved, and you will be missed. Rest in peace.

A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment of both Richard X. and Mary R. Park’s ashes at Calverton National Cemetery.

