Daily Update: Unusual items on loan at local libraries, Reward offered for information on Target thieves

You can borrow fishing poles from the Southold Free Library. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Fishing poles and vinyl records are among the unusual items you can borrow from local libraries

Reward offered for information on theft at Riverhead Target

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport ice rink, needing $200K in repairs, may be retired after this season

NORTHFORKER

10 North Fork lunches for $10 or less

A primer for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Suffolk Theater this weekend

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 67 degrees and a 40% chance of showers before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55.