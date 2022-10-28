Daily Update: Town considers industrial moratorium, SWR loss in boys soccer quarterfinal
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Town Board weighs possible moratorium on industrial developments in Calverton
Two outdoor soccer fields, three indoor fields proposed for Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton
Boys Soccer: Rose, in full bloom, shines in SWR loss
Editorial: Last call for People of the Year nominations
Potential agreement between village, Hampton Jitney could mean comeback for Peconic Jitney
After acquiring Southold property, Peconic Land Trust gifts conservation easement to Town
Where to find last-minute Halloween costumes on the North Fork
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 28
Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.
Sunny skies with temperatures in the low 60s are in the forecast through the weekend with rain expected to move into the area Sunday night into Monday.