Daily Update: Town considers industrial moratorium, SWR loss in boys soccer quarterfinal 

SWR goalkeeper Kyle Rose comes down with one of his eight saves against Elwood/John Glenn. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board weighs possible moratorium on industrial developments in Calverton

Two outdoor soccer fields, three indoor fields proposed for Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton

Boys Soccer: Rose, in full bloom, shines in SWR loss

Editorial: Last call for People of the Year nominations

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Potential agreement between village, Hampton Jitney could mean comeback for Peconic Jitney

After acquiring Southold property, Peconic Land Trust gifts conservation easement to Town

NORTHFORKER

Where to find last-minute Halloween costumes on the North Fork

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 28

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.

Sunny skies with temperatures in the low 60s are in the forecast through the weekend with rain expected to move into the area Sunday night into Monday.