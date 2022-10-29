Blotters: DWI arrest in Riverside, Toaster stolen from Tanger Outlets 

• Southampton Town police arrested a man from Hampton Bays for driving while intoxicated after he struck an intersection sign in Riverside on Sunday.

Johnny Cujiorellana, 28, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to a report. He was transported to police headquarters for processing, where he was held for morning arraignment. He has been charged with a DWI and failure to use the designated lane.

• A man stole a toaster oven from the Williams-Sonoma outlet in Tanger Outlets Friday night and left in a black 4-door sedan in a westbound director, according to police.

• A Riverhead woman told police last Tuesday morning that someone had gained access to her county Department of Social Services food stamps and removed $2,000 from her account, according to police.

• A woman told police Saturday night that she lost her wallet on West Main Street and that a $618 charge on her card was attempted at Target on Route 58, according to police.

• Elizabeth Alberici, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday night on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

• Adam Velasquez, age and address unavailable, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Elton Street and Howell Avenue Sunday night. Additional information was not available.

• Luanne Hussnater, 50, of Riverhead was arrested at police headquarters and charged with outstanding petit larceny charges Saturday morning, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• A Riverhead woman was transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital with minor injuries on Saturday, after she struck a deer in North Sea that partially went through the windshield of her car.

Police reported that Jaqueline Garcia, 33, was also arrested for driving with suspended vehicle registration and lapsed insurance. The vehicle was impounded and Ms. Garcia was charged with a violation for driving with suspended vehicle registration, and with operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested on Saturday after police observed her walking around the traffic circle on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside.

Cynthia Harris, 33, had an active arrest warrant dated Sept. 23 for criminal mischief. She was arrested on scene and transported to police headquarters for processing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.