Philip Swotkewicz of South Jamesport died Oct. 28, 2022. He was 77.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at Jamesport Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to East End Hospice.