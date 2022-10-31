Timothy G. Griffing Jr., born to Timothy and Alice Griffing on Jan. 20, 1939, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, at the age of 83.

Tim attended Riverhead schools and graduated in 1956. Tim began working for the Coca Cola Company in 1959 and stayed there until joining his father and uncle at the family business, Griffing Hardware on West Main Street, in 1961. Tim spent the rest of his life working and building the business until his passing.

Tim was known as the best locksmith on the East End, from exit 50 to Montauk Point on the south and Orient Point on the north. Tim was a 61-year member of the Riverhead Fire Department and the Business improvement District, where he could be spotted serving hundreds of cups of hot cocoa to the children at the annual bonfire at Christmas time.

Tim is survived by his wife, Michon; two sons, Tim (Cheryl), and Todd (Kendal); two stepdaughters, Andrea and the late Michele; four grandchildren, Greg, Stacy, Kenny and Kasey; a step-grandchild, Brandon; and two siblings, John Griffing and Shirley Simon.

Tim was laid to rest at the Riverhead cemetery.

