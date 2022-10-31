Dr. Mario Dominic Mangieri passed away on Oct. 19, 2022, of complications due to COVID-19. He was one of the first radiologists on Eastern Long Island and one of the very few to receive specialties in radiology, nuclear medicine, computer tomography, ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging. His dedication to bringing new technology to the area was unflagging during his more than four decades serving the East End.

Dr. Mangieri was born in the Bronx on July 17, 1931, of Italian immigrants from Sant’Arsenio. His father was a laborer who counted working as a sand hog on the New York subway system and mining coal in Pennsylvania as some of his many jobs. Mario began work at eight years of age shining shoes, later working for a local florist where he developed a love for growing plants and finally as a laborer with his father during his summer breaks.

Mario was fortunate to get placement at Cardinal Hayes high school and went on to Columbia University where he met his future wife of 65 years, Mary Louise Casaula. After Columbia he attended the University of Bologna and earned his medical degree in 1958. During medical school he got married and began a family with Mary Louise. He then brought his wife and infant son Nicholas home to the USA to begin practicing medicine.

Dr. Mangieri did his medical residency in New York specializing in radiology. He lived briefly in Riverhead and then Quogue where he lived for over 50 years. He began a practice that eventually served the three hospitals on the east end of Long Island. Dr. Mangieri was always learning new skills and bringing new medical technology to the east end to better serve his patients. His practice grew into a large group of doctors and eventually became the present-day North Fork Radiology. Dr. Mangieri founded Peconic Bay School of Radiologic Technology to address the shortage of radiologic technicians on the East End which still operates today out of Peconic Bay Medical Center.

After Dr. Mangieri retired from medicine, he and Louise spent their summers in Quogue and their winters on Sanibel Island, Fla. Family was always an important part of their lives. Mario reached the age of 91 and is survived by three children, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, with burial in St. John’s Cemetery to follow.

This is a paid notice.