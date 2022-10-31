John “Checkers” Simchick, lifelong Cutchogue resident, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. He was 78 years old.

Checkers was born June 14, 1944, in Greenport, N.Y., to Rose (née Wowak) and Wesley Simchick. He was one of three children. Raised in Cutchogue, he graduated from Mattituck High School.

On Nov. 13, 1966, he married the love of his life, Sandra (née Algeria) Simchick, at Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Together they had two children. He worked as a corrections officer for the Suffolk County Department of Corrections for 27 years.

Predeceased by his parents, Rose and Wesley, and brother Wesley Simchick, he is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; children, John Simchick and Renee Simchick Cortinhas (Joe); grandchildren, Joel Simchick, Cole Cortinhas and Corinne Cortinhas; sister Patricia Bagenski of Houston, Texas; his loving nieces and nephews; and a large extended family of good friends and their children.

The family received friends Oct. 26 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services were held Oct. 27 at the funeral home. Interment followed at Cutchogue Cemetery.

