Suzanne Marie Mulreany (née Smith) of Mesquite, Nev., formerly of Riverhead, N.Y., passed away on Oct. 19, 2022, after a brief illness. She was 80 years old.

She is the beloved mother of Michael Peter (Laura) Mulreany, M.D., and Jill Mara (Robert) D’Ambrosio. Suzanne is the devoted grandmother of Liam Michael Mulreany.

Suzanne was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to Jack and Veronica (née Hoolahan) Smith. Feeling a call to serve God after high school, she was a novitiate in the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, before leaving the convent to start a family. At Hofstra University in Uniondale, N.Y., she earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in speech and language pathology. She later continued her education with an additional degree from Long Island University. Suzanne spent her career as a speech and language pathologist in the public school systems of the townships of Glen Cove and Islip on Long Island, working mostly in special education. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling, spending time with her grandson, gardening and her cats. She was also a dedicated associate of the Sisters of Saint Joseph in Brentwood, N.Y. She moved out to Nevada to spend more quality time with her daughter and occasionally hit a jackpot.

The family received relatives and friends Oct. 29 at St. Denis R.C. Church in Havertown, Pa., where a Mass of Christian Burial also took place. Interment followed at St. Denis Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.