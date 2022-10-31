The Rev. Christopher D. Doyle Jr. of Draper, Va., age 76, died on Oct. 29, 2022, after a brief illness.

The first son of Lt. Col. Christopher D. Doyle and Evelyn E. Doyle, Chris grew up in Brooklyn until he was 7 years old. After his brother was born, the family moved to East Meadow, Long Island, where the family met the Reverend Arnold C. Miller, who greatly influenced Chris’ family and later encouraged Chris to join the ministry. While in East Meadow, Chris became a Star Boy Scout and sang in his church choir, as well as worked at Camp Quinipet on Shelter Island for several summers. The Doyle family moved to Connecticut when Chris was a teenager where they attended the Fairfield and Nichols United Methodist Churches, Chris sang in the choir and taught Sunday School.

Chris attended Norwalk Community College and University of Bridgeport and was then graduated from Candler School of Theology at Emory University, where he met his future wife, Susan Oglesby, a graduate student in library science. They were married in 1970 and Chris served as youth minister in Stone Mountain, Ga. They moved back to the New York Annual Conference where he was ordained and served in the effective relationship for 37 years. Together Chris and Sue served Grace Newburgh (1971), Naugatuck, Conn. (1974), Riverhead (1979), Farmingdale (1986), Central Islip (1990), Seymour, Conn. (1993), Cutchogue (1995) and Riverhead (2004) again. He retired in 2009. Chris’ favorite responsibility of ministry was serving as mentor to candidates navigating the path to ordination. He also loved to sing and to explore music in all its enhancements in worship. He also completed the certificate coursework in Church Finance and Administration.

Chris is survived by his wife Susan, two sons, Brian Oglesby Doyle, Mark Christopher, (Trisha) Doyle and his grandson Weston Mitchell Doyle, his brother, Douglas Cleaver Doyle (Judy), and nephew, Douglas Christopher John Doyle.

There will be a visitation at Bower Funeral Home Chapel in Pulaski, Va., from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, and a homegoing celebration service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, at Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church in Draper, Va., with burial following in the church cemetery. Gifts in his memory may be sent to www.stjude.org or www.tunnel2towers.org.

Bower Funeral Homes in Pulaski, Va., is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.