Carolyn J. Schnebel of Riverhead Village and former longtime resident of Hampton Bays, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. She was 75.

The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 4, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held during the visitation. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.