Daily Update: Police recover gun from school parking lot during robbery investigation, SWR girls soccer team claims county title

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Calverton man, two teens charged for pair of robberies Sunday night; gun recovered in car at high school parking lot

Girls Soccer: SWR claims county title on its home field, defeating East Islip 3-1

Pulaski Street students honor Pfc. Garfield M. Langhorn in annual essay contest

Police recover weapon allegedly used in shooting near Zeldin’s home; Shirley teen arrested

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport officials weigh moratorium to halt all development in the village

NORTHFORKER

Long Island Restaurant Week returns Nov. 6: This is your guide to East End offerings

Calverton’s Farrm Wines is celebrating the release of their 2020 vintage

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.