Daily Update: Police recover gun from school parking lot during robbery investigation, SWR girls soccer team claims county title
Calverton man, two teens charged for pair of robberies Sunday night; gun recovered in car at high school parking lot
Girls Soccer: SWR claims county title on its home field, defeating East Islip 3-1
Pulaski Street students honor Pfc. Garfield M. Langhorn in annual essay contest
Police recover weapon allegedly used in shooting near Zeldin’s home; Shirley teen arrested
Greenport officials weigh moratorium to halt all development in the village
Long Island Restaurant Week returns Nov. 6: This is your guide to East End offerings
Calverton’s Farrm Wines is celebrating the release of their 2020 vintage
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.