Blue Masques to present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ starting Friday

The Blue Masques rehearse “Little Shop of Horrors.” (Courtesy photo)

As November arrives, people shift gears from Halloween and start preparing for the holidays, but the Blue Masques, Riverhead High School’s theater group, are keeping the Halloween spirit alive with their upcoming production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

The show is about an unusual plant discovered by flower shop assistant Seymour Krelborn during a total eclipse. He later realizes that the plant, which he named Audrey II after his coworker and love interest, feeds only on human flesh and blood. Since Audrey II brings so much business to the previously struggling store, Seymour endeavors to find bodies for the plant.

Performances will take place in the Riverhead High School auditorium on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m.

Blue Masques director Laura Nitti said there will be a special treat for the Saturday afternoon audience.

“It’s geared for the kids,” Ms. Nitti said. “We’re going to let them see how everybody gets eaten by the plant; the kids can get eaten … they get to meet the characters and ask questions and hang out after the Saturday matinee.”

The Blue Masques production includes about 34 students. Rehearsals began during the first week of school and have continued three days a week for two and a half hours a day, according to Ms. Nitti.

Senior Kathryn Thompson plays an urchin named Chiffon. Chiffon is one of six characters who not only participate in the action, but also function as a chorus outside the action by singing directly to the audience.

Despite some bloodshed, Kathryn said, in the show has a heartwarming message.

“It’s a very touching story,” she said. “I mean, yes, there is a little bit of killing in it, but it does show love conquers all.”

The Blue Masques also have exciting things planned for the spring, Ms. Nitti said.

“We’re the first high school in New York to be able to get the rights to the musical ‘The Prom,’ so we’re the first ones to be able to do that in the spring,” she said.

Tickets for “Little Shop of Horrors” are $15 for general admission and $5 for Riverhead students with ID. Tickets will be available at the door.

Cast members of ‘The Sound of Music,’ which opens tonight (Thursday) at Shoreham-Wading River High School. (Courtesy of Shoreham-Wading River High School)

Shoreham-Wading River High School is presenting its own classic musical this weekend with “The Sound of Music.”

The show tells the story of Maria, who takes a job as a governess to the large Von Trapp family while deciding whether to become a nun. Maria brings a renewed love of life and music to the Von Trapp home.

Their cast includes over 40 students, as well as 10 to 12 in the tech crew, according to director Dennis Creighton. He said there is a lot for the community to look forward to in the production.

“We chose to keep in the songs for Uncle Max and the baroness because they cut those songs [from the film] but those were another opportunity for us to feature some incredibly talented students [and] we wanted them to shine,” he said.

Senior Ryan O’Shaughnessy, who plays Rolf, the play’s main antagonist, said it’ll be a fun show to watch for all in the community.

“We have a very talented cast,” he said. “Everybody who’s in a major role is really talented, and the ensemble is just as talented.”

“I hope they’ll love it as much as we do,” said senior Madison McQuade, who will play the lead role of Maria.

Mr. Creighton made clear how proud he is of the entire cast and crew, saying, “I think the big takeaway I want people to walk out of with this is how hard our students have been working on this and the level of success they’re achieving … they are really doing a phenomenal job, top to bottom.”

Performances of “The Sound of Music” will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Shoreham Wading River High School auditorium Tickets cost $10-$12 and can be purchased online at vancoevents.com/BLIE.