Daily Update: Blue Masques’ fall production set to open, Sports editor says farewell

The Blue Masques rehearse “Little Shop of Horrors.” (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Masques to present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ starting Friday

Board holds hearing on local law to allow members to attend meetings virtually

Sports Desk: After 30 years, it’s time to say goodbye

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Village holds open hearing on proposed parking law

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Northforker’s fall home issue is now on newsstands

Hidden North Fork: Exploring a lesser-known preserve

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.