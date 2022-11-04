Cops: Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint Thursday night

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A taxi driver was reportedly robbed and gunpoint Thursday night at the River Pointe Apartments on East Main Street, according to Riverhead Town police.

Detectives are investigating the incident, which occurred shortly before 9 p.m. The victim told police that a man approached the car and placed a handgun to his neck and demanded money. The driver complied and the suspect fled the area on foot, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police provided a description of the suspect as: a Black man, waring a black mask, dark colored hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

An investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information can contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

Police previously arrested a 21-year-old Calverton man and two teens this week for a pair of robberies that took place Sunday night.