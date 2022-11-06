Endorsement: Vote yes on two propositions

The New York State Proposition 1 would enable bonding to fund efforts to ensure clean water and clean air and to create green jobs. Nothing is closer to the hearts and minds of East End residents than protecting the environment. The passage of Proposition 1 would allow the state to bond up to $4.2 billion to make environmental improvements to preserve, enhance and restore natural resources. It would fund capital projects to offset flood risks, provide open space land conservation and allocate money to mitigate the impacts of climate change and fund infrastructure.

Again, we recommend a “Yes” vote on Proposition 1.

Proposition 2 would set term limits that allow the county executive, comptroller and members of the county Legislature to serve no more than 12 years. That term would be based on 12 full years of service to which the person is elected. It would remove a calculation that currently includes any part of a term that person might serve by fulfilling the remainder of a term of someone who resigned, was removed or for any other reason did not complete that term.

Too many long-serving elected officials forget they are public servants with an obligation to represent the interests of the people who put them in office. It’s time to codify term limit provisions.

We recommend a “Yes” vote on Proposition 2.