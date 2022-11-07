Riverhead resident Patricia M. Bidwell died Nov. 6, 2022, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 93.

She was born Feb. 26, 1929, in Brooklyn, to Patrick Murphy and Irene McGlynn.

A homemaker, she is predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Bidwell and her daughter, Jane Ericco. Ms. Bidwell is survived by her sons, Robert (Janet) Bidwell, Kerry (Jerry Maguire) and James Bidwell; her son-in-law, David Ericco; and her grandchildren, Erin Thomason and Megan Krenselewskis.

A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.