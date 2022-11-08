At vigil in Riverhead, Jimi Patterson, 22, remembered as talented rapper who helped so many around him

A candlelight vigil was held in Riverhead Monday to remember James Patterson, a Riverhead native who was recently killed in Oklahoma. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Under the light of a full moon Monday evening, Robert Patterson looked out to the dozens of friends and family members holding candles at Coach Mike McKillop Memorial Field in Riverhead.

They had gathered to remember his son, James.

Mr. Patterson shared a story of the close bond his son shared with his grandmother, who was his mema. She had died about a year ago. In some way, in whatever form heaven exists, he said he knew they were together again.

“There’s a little bit of peace in that for me at least and I think if you knew him very well, there’d be some peace in that for you, too,” he said.

With a guitar in hand, Mr. Patterson then began to play a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

I once was lost, but now I’m found

Was blind but now I see

Through music, stories and tears, friends and family members shared memories of the 22-year-old, remembering Jimi as an aspiring rapper who lifted up those around him and lived every day to the fullest.

About 60 people attended the vigil, organized in large part by Jimi’s sister, Alyssa Robichaud. The Riverhead Central School District granted the family access to the school grounds to hold the event for the Riverhead native. Jimi died following an unprovoked axe attack in Oklahoma where he had recently moved near his mother. Police in Tulsa, Okla. have charged a 26-year-old man with murder in the attack.

“I’m so thankful to have such an amazing little brother gifted to all of us, that’s all I could ever want,” Ms. Robichaud said during the vigil. “Jimi has helped so many people in more ways than anyone could ever imagine. He’s talented, a musician, an artist, a rapper, a comedian, a therapist, a friend, a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, an uncle and so much more.”













Alyssa Robichaud, Jimi’s sister, shares memories of her brother.











Robert Patterson shares memories of his son.









Photos by Joe Werkmeister

For Mr. Patterson, the vigil was a chance to see the faces of his son’s friends from all throughout his life. There were flashbacks to soccer practices when they were little kids. And Mr. Patterson, whose a musician, recalled when his son told him he was going to be a rapper.

Ready to put on a happy grin to support his son, Mr. Patterson said he was genuinely blown away by what his teenage son had produced. Mr. Patterson said he always tried to get his son into music, but Jimi wasn’t as interested in the classic rock his dad was playing.

“Then one day he’s like, I actually do music,” Mr. Patterson said. “I was like, you’re doing music? I never saw you pick up an instrument.’ “

Jimi would pound away lyrics on his phone and had a unique talent as a lyricist.

“He was really good at that,” his father said.

Mr. Patterson said he recently got access to hundreds of songs his son recorded and he hopes to fulfill his son’s dream by releasing an album.

He said his son had “really big heart” and “really great sense of humor.” And he was someone who was very smart, even if he didn’t always channel that into schoolwork as a youngster.

“A lot of these people have seen him in different modes of life but they all think of him as a kid who made them laugh or told big stories,” Mr. Patterson said. “The kid was a superstar.”

Mr. Patterson has a younger daughter now, 2 1/2-year-old Mila, who was at the vigil. He said Jimi loved having the younger half-sister.

“We would joke around that I’m like an older dad,” he said. “I’m 50, so what am I going to do when she’s a teenager. He’s like, ‘I got it.’ I kind of think he’s going to be her guardian angel. He’s still got to keep the job. A promise is a promise.”

As Ms. Robichaud finisher her remarks, she said: “Jimi will stay in our hearts forever, always and forever.”