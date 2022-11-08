Barbara Ann Keillor, 80, of Wading River, N.Y., died Nov. 5, 2022.

This is the celebration of 80 strong years that Barbara Ann Keillor led on Earth before entering into eternal life in the house of the Lord. Barbara lived the best and healthiest life she knew how until her last peaceful breath as her spirit was reunited with her loved ones who have passed before her.

Barbara attended college for her beautician’s license that she held with pride, and she always said her biggest accomplishment was becoming a mother. Throughout Barbara’s life she volunteered many years for the Wading River Historical Society, Riverhead Garden Club and the Baiting Hollow Congregational Church Thrift Shop. Barbara made a very lovely home where she enjoyed gardening, swimming and quiet time reading. Every day Barbara placed the needs and concerns of others above her own and was a steadfast rock.

Barbara was the most devoted and loving wife of 52 years to Albert; the most loving and kind mother to Mary Kathryn; and most caring grandmother to her granddaughters, Amelia and Rylee, who called her Gaga. She was a very kind sister, aunt, cousin and friend to so many. We know her spirit is always looking down from a wonderful place and she will be forever loved and celebrated. We are very grateful and honored to have had her in our lives for many years.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River, with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m.

