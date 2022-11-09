LIVE: LaLota, Fleming vie for 1st Congressional District; Zeldin seeking to become governor

Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to Republican supporters in Patchogue Tuesday night. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Polls have closed across New York and the wait begins to see who will win the seat for the 1st Congressional District.

Also up for grabs are positions in the New York State Senate and Assembly.

And the big headline across New York is the governor’s race between Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) and Democrat Kathy Hochul. Mr. Zeldin gave up his Congressional seat to run for governor, and now Republican Nick LaLota and Democrat Bridget Fleming are vying to win that seat.

Suffolk Republicans are gathering at Stereo Garden in Patchogue tonight while Democrats are in Holtsville at IBEW Local 1049. Click here for our voter’s guide.

Times Review has reporters on scene at both sites and will provide updates as they become available.

Due to the ransomware attack against Suffolk County, the Board of Elections website remains down. However, live results will be available through the New York State Board of Elections website in the same manner as they are typically posted. Click here for the link.

Update (9:46 p.m.): In Holtsville, the crowd was mostly quietly in the first 45 minutes after polls closed. People were gathering around a screen displaying results.

The Suffolk County Democratic Committee was holding its watch party in Holtsville. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Update (9:38 p.m.): U.S. Senator Charles Schumer was projected as the winner almost immediately as polls closed in New York. The AP called the race for the incumbent U.S. senator, who was expected to easily win.

BREAKING: Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate from New York. #APracecall at 9:00 p.m. EST. https://t.co/2nlgpjzI1K — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022

Update (9:27 p.m.): Mr. Zeldin briefly addressed the crowd at Stereo Garden in Patchogue before joining supporters in New York City. The Suffolk GOP has typically used the location, previously known as the Emporium, as its election night viewing location.

“We wanted to stop by and say thank you,” Mr. Zeldin said on stage, standing with his wife and two daughters. “Tonight, we’re on our way into Manhattan. We have a big, statewide watch party. We have our statewide slate and a whole bunch of other candidates. My heart is here with each and every one of you.”