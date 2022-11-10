Paul A. Schineller of Peconic died on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead at the age of 82.

He was born in Brooklyn on Sept. 21, 1940, to Andrew J. Schineller and Olga (Schwab) Schineller. Raised in East New York, he graduated from high school there and received his bachelor’s degree from Villanova University.

Paul joined the military as a pilot in 1963. After five years of active duty he spent an additional 23 years as a pilot in the reserves. His civilian job was an airline pilot and he retired as a captain from Trans World Airlines in September 2000.

In 2003, he moved from Cold Spring Harbor to the North Fork. Here he was a member of the Cutchogue Lions Club and a communicant of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. His hobby was fishing.

Surviving are a sister, Carol Tutundgy of Englewood Cliffs, N.J.; a niece, Laura Tutundgy, and a nephew, Paul Tutundgy, of Tenafly, N.J.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Long Island National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes is assisting the family.

