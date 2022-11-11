Daily Update: NFL’s Ethan Greenidge makes donation to local elementary school, Minke whale stranded in Southold creek
Here are the headlines for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Big ‘E,’ Riverhead CAP partner once again to support students at Phillips Avenue Elementary School
ZBA grants special exception for PBMC as it plans to relocate offices to former Mercy property
Minke whale, approximately 18 feet long, stranded in Southold’s Goose Creek Thursday
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Hearing planned on battery energy storage project
Construction worker dies in Orient accident after falling off roof, police say
NORTHFORKER
Solstice Garden Co.: Making a space a home with holistic landscape design
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Nov. 12
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today and patchy fog with a high near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers and a thunderstorm are possible this evening and the low tonight will be around 65.
More rain is in the forecast for Saturday with a high near 68 and skies will clear Sunday with cooler temperatures in the mid 50s.